More RPC supply vehicles unimpededly passed through Azerbaijan's Lachin-Khankandi road

Three more supply vehicles of Russian peacekeepers, temporarily stationed in Azerbaijan, have recently passed along the Lachin-Khankandi road near Shusha, News.az reports.

Earlier, Armenian media spread disinformation that Azerbaijani activists allegedly blocked the Lachin-Khankandi road and don’t let supply vehicles through.

Representatives of Azerbaijani non-governmental organizations (NGOs) have been peacefully protesting near Shusha, close to the Russian peacekeepers' temporary deployment area, for the seventeenth day. A peaceful protest is being held against the inadmissibility of Azerbaijani specialists to the territory, to monitor the illicit exploitation of the country's mineral resources.

News.Az