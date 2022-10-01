Several other new gas fields of Azerbaijan will start production soon – President Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

Several other new gas fields of Azerbaijan will start production soon, President Ilham Aliyev said as he made a speech at an inauguration ceremony of the Gas Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (IGB) held in Sofia, Bulgaria, News.Az report.

The head of state noted that the Southern Gas Corridor is one of the biggest infrastructure projects in the continent, which changed the energy map of Europe.

“Azerbaijan is proud to be the initiator of the Southern Gas Corridor. The Southern Gas Corridor transports gas to consumers by a new route, but also from a new source. So far, the only source is the Shah Daniz gas field situated in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea, but several other new gas fields of Azerbaijan will start production soon and will contribute to increasing the volumes of our supply,” President Aliyev added.

News.Az