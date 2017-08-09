Several people injured after soldiers hit by vehicle in Paris suburb

A vehicle has hit a group of French soldiers in the Paris suburb of Levallois-Perret, leaving several people wounded, according to France Info.

Police have launched an operation to find the vehicle which left the scene after the accident.

According to the French police, four people sustained minor injuries and two individuals have more serious injuries.

The incident has not been declared a terrorist attack. The injured soldiers belong to Operation Sentinelle, an operation introduced in the wake of terrorist attacks in 2015.

