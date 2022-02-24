Several Russian jets and helicopter shot down: Ukrainian General Staff
Five Russian jets and a helicopter were shot down on February 24 in the area where joint forces’ operations were conducted, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said, News.Az reports with reference to korrespondent.net.
"According to the command of the joint forces, five aircraft and a helicopter of the Russian Federation were shot down on February 24 in the area where joint forces’ operations were conducted," the General Staff said.