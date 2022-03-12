Severe traffic accident kills 5, injures 3 in Azerbaijan
A fatal traffic accident occured in Jalilabad region of Azerbaijan, News.az reports.
Thus, car brand Mitsubishi Pajero collided with VAZ2107.
As a result of accident, passengers and driver of VAZ2107 - 5 people died in the scene and people in the Mitsubishi Pajero -3 others received various injures.