Yandex metrika counter

Severe traffic accident kills 5, injures 3 in Azerbaijan

  • Incident
  • Share
Severe traffic accident kills 5, injures 3 in Azerbaijan

A fatal traffic accident occured in Jalilabad region of Azerbaijan, News.az reports.

Thus, car brand Mitsubishi Pajero collided with VAZ2107.

As a result of accident, passengers and driver of VAZ2107 - 5 people died in the scene and people in the Mitsubishi Pajero -3 others received various injures.



News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      