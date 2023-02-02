Yandex metrika counter

Severe traffic accident leaves 5 dead in Azerbaijan's Barda

A severe traffic accident occurred in Azerbaijan's Barda district, News.az reports.

As a result of the accident on the Yevlakh-Aghdam-Lachin road, 5 people were killed.

Rovshan Taghiyev, head of the public relations department of the General State Traffic Police Department, one other person hospitalized and in a serious condition.


