Severe traffic accident leaves 5 dead in Azerbaijan's Barda

+ ↺ − 16 px

A severe traffic accident occurred in Azerbaijan's Barda district, News.az reports.

As a result of the accident on the Yevlakh-Aghdam-Lachin road, 5 people were killed.

Rovshan Taghiyev, head of the public relations department of the General State Traffic Police Department, one other person hospitalized and in a serious condition.

News.Az