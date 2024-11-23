Severe weather disrupts traffic in Istanbul
@Daily Sabah
A storm and heavy rainfall affecting northwestern Türkiye have disrupted air and sea travel in Istanbul, the country's largest city, on Saturday, News.az reports citing Xinhua.
Due to the adverse weather conditions, some flights at Istanbul Airport and Sabiha Gokcen Airport, Istanbul's two international airports, were either canceled or delayed, according to local media reports.
Many planes were diverted to other cities after being unable to land on the runway due to strong winds, the Ihlas news agency said.
Turkish Airlines (THY), the national flag carrier, announced on social media platform X that the Meteorological Emergency Committee had implemented a 10 percent capacity restriction at the airports due to the strong storm.
"As a result, 38 flights (10 domestic and 28 international) scheduled for Nov. 23 from Istanbul Airport have been canceled," Yahya Ustun, senior vice president of media relations at THY, added.
Sabiha Gokcen Airport also announced that 10 percent of the flights scheduled until 3:00 p.m. (1200 GMT) had been canceled.
The Istanbul Municipality said on X that the ongoing heavy rain and storm are expected to continue until Sunday.
Meanwhile, Ihlas reported that, due to the strong winds affecting the Bosphorus Strait, a 190-meter-long bulk carrier was left adrift by the strong current near the Asian shores.
In a statement from City Lines, which operates ferries commuting across the strait between the Asian and European sides, it was announced that some commuter services have been suspended due to adverse weather conditions.
Due to the adverse weather conditions, some flights at Istanbul Airport and Sabiha Gokcen Airport, Istanbul's two international airports, were either canceled or delayed, according to local media reports.
Many planes were diverted to other cities after being unable to land on the runway due to strong winds, the Ihlas news agency said.
Turkish Airlines (THY), the national flag carrier, announced on social media platform X that the Meteorological Emergency Committee had implemented a 10 percent capacity restriction at the airports due to the strong storm.
"As a result, 38 flights (10 domestic and 28 international) scheduled for Nov. 23 from Istanbul Airport have been canceled," Yahya Ustun, senior vice president of media relations at THY, added.
Sabiha Gokcen Airport also announced that 10 percent of the flights scheduled until 3:00 p.m. (1200 GMT) had been canceled.
The Istanbul Municipality said on X that the ongoing heavy rain and storm are expected to continue until Sunday.
Meanwhile, Ihlas reported that, due to the strong winds affecting the Bosphorus Strait, a 190-meter-long bulk carrier was left adrift by the strong current near the Asian shores.
In a statement from City Lines, which operates ferries commuting across the strait between the Asian and European sides, it was announced that some commuter services have been suspended due to adverse weather conditions.