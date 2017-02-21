Seyran Ohanyan may be arrested

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian authorities are preparing to unveil a number of facts on the case of armed grouping, neutralized in Nork marash in 2015.

These facts are associated with the former defense minister Seyran Ohanyan.

According to Armenia's Haykakan zhamanak, investigation revealed some data according to which Ohanyan is behind this case.

When Ohanyan headed the opposition bloc and criticized the authorities, the latter decided not to be merciful toward the former minister.

The newspaper did not rule out that the matter could come to arrests, including of Ohanyan.

News.Az

