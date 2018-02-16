SGC project being implemented ahead of schedule - BP

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Southern Gas Corridor (SGC) project is being implemented ahead of schedule, BP Regional President for Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey Gary Jones said during a press conference in Baku Feb. 16.

He noted that the costs for implementation of the SGC project will be lower than the amount envisaged in the project budget, according to AzVision.

Jones added that this is the biggest project implemented by BP.

The Southern Gas Corridor, worth $41.5 billion, is considered as one of the priority energy projects for the EU, which strives for diversification of gas sources. The project envisages the transportation of gas from the Caspian region to the European countries through Georgia and Turkey.

At an initial stage, the gas to be produced as part of the Stage 2 of development of Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz field is considered as the main source for the Southern Gas Corridor projects. Other sources can also connect to this project at a later stage.

As part of the Shah Deniz Stage 2, the gas will be exported to Turkey and European markets by expanding the South Caucasus Pipeline and the construction of Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline and Trans Adriatic Pipeline.

