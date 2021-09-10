SGC to support Europe's energy security for decades to come, US envoy says

US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Lee Litzenberger congratulated Azerbaijan on completing the Southern Gas Corridor (SGC), during the closing ceremony of Advanced Regional Energy Security Symposium 2021 – Caucasus, News.Az reports.

The ambassador noted that that SGC is the 'project that will support European energy security for decades to come'.

“I want to reaffirm the US support for SGC and for Azerbaijan’s efforts to expand deliveries to many European countries. It’s good for Europe, and it's good for Azerbaijan,” he said.

Litzenberger pointed out that the US fully backs Azerbaijan's energy supplies to Europe and beyond. He also hailed Azerbaijan's building necessary energy-related infrastructure.

News.Az