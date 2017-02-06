Shah Deniz 2 project 87% complete

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Shah Deniz 2 project is 87% complete, Gordon Birrell, BP’s regional president for Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey, told reporters on Monday, APA-Economics re

“Efforts are going on successfully to carry out the off-shore platforms to be constructed by BP and underwater pipelines as well as to extend the Sangachal terminal and the South Caucasus Pipeline,” the BP president said, noting that the project is 87% complete.

“We’re expecting to obtain the first gas next year and after that we will begin exporting it. In short, we are working according to a schedule,” he added.

News.Az

