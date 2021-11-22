Shah Deniz 2 starts production from the fifth well on North flank

Shah Deniz 2 has achieved one more important milestone by starting up production from the fifth well on the North Flank, News.Az reports with reference to bp.

The start-up was planned for the fourth quarter of 2021, and it has been achieved safely and on schedule.

The existing Shah Deniz 1 and 2 facilities’ total production capacity is currently about 70 million standard cubic metres of gas per day or more than 25 bcma.

In July 2021, the daily production rates of the Shah Deniz Bravo platform reached the Shah Deniz Alpha rates for the first time. During the first three quarters of the year, the field produced around 16 billion standard cubic metres (bcm) of gas and around 3 million tonnes (around 24 million barrels) of condensate in total from the Shah Deniz Alpha and Shah Deniz Bravo platforms.

