Shah Deniz field produces nearly 7 bcm of gas in Q1 2024

In the first quarter of 2024, bp and its co-venturers spent around $719 million in operating expenditure and around $201 million in capital expenditure on Shah Deniz activities, the majority of which was associated with the Shah Deniz 2 project, News.Az reports citing bp Azerbaijan.

During the quarter, the Shah Deniz field continued to provide gas to markets in Azerbaijan (to Azerkontrakt), Georgia (to GOGC), Türkiye (to BOTAS), BTC in multiple locations and to buyers in Europe.In the first quarter of 2024, the field produced about 7 billion standard cubic metres of gas and more than 1 million tonnes (about 9 million barrels) of condensate in total from the Shah Deniz Alpha and Shah Deniz Bravo platforms.The existing Shah Deniz facilities’ production capacity is currently about 79.5 million standard cubic metres of gas per day or approximately 29 billion standard cubic metres per year.In the first quarter of 2024, Shah Deniz 2 safely achieved yet another major milestone by starting up production from the East North flank. Production from the flank commenced on 13 February following the successful completion of all related offshore construction and commissioning works. This milestone also marked the successful delivery of all subsea infrastructures across the five subsea flanks including all pipelines, production manifolds, umbilicals and the direct electric heating system.The subsea construction vessel Khankendi expanded its scope of services within Shah Deniz 2. The vessel continued to perform project installation and commissioning activities while it also started providing life of field support covering services, surveys and interventions in all the Shah Deniz 2 subsea producing assets.During the first quarter of 2024, the Shah Deniz Alpha platform rig was on warm stack.During the quarter, the Shah Deniz 2 project progressed with the wells programme activities using the Istiglal and Heydar Aliyev rigs. These mainly included completion of the SDH03 well on the East North flank and commencement of the SDD05 well drilling on the West Flank.In total, 21 wells have been drilled for Shah Deniz 2. These include five wells on the North flank, four wells on the West flank, four wells on the East South flank, five wells on the West South flank and three wells on the East North flank.

News.Az