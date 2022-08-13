Shah Deniz produced 170 billion cubic meters of gas, bp Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Shah Deniz has produced about 170 billion cubic metres of gas and about 38 million tonnes of condensate since start, says bp Azerbaijan, News.az reports.

“Shah Deniz 2 progressed towards production start-up from the West South Flank - subsea installation activities mostly completed, diving activities for pipeline tie-ins finalized, topsides construction on the Shah Deniz Bravo platform nearing completion, pre-commissioning and testing activities ongoing,” the company added.

