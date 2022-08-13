Shah Deniz produced 170 billion cubic meters of gas, bp Azerbaijan
Shah Deniz has produced about 170 billion cubic metres of gas and about 38 million tonnes of condensate since start, says bp Azerbaijan, News.az reports.
“Shah Deniz 2 progressed towards production start-up from the West South Flank - subsea installation activities mostly completed, diving activities for pipeline tie-ins finalized, topsides construction on the Shah Deniz Bravo platform nearing completion, pre-commissioning and testing activities ongoing,” the company added.