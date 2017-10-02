Shahbaz Guliyev has serious health problems

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani citizen Shahbaz Guliyev, currently in Armenian captivity and held in Shusha prison, has been hospitalized in Yerevan with a serious health condition.

Shahbaz Guliyev's relative reports that Guliyev will stay in the hospital in Yerevan for another month: "We received a video footage in which Shahbaz Guliyev said he had the gallbladder surgery, then had post-surgery problems and a month later he was placed in a hospital."

According to the relative, the video shows Guliyev is in serious condition: "Shahbaz said that he has problems with the digestive system, he can not eat, the food in his body is not digested normally."

This is the third video footage presented to Guliyev's family since his capture by Armenians.

On July 10, 2014, Dilgam Asgarov and Shahbaz Guliyev were taken hostage by the Armenian armed forces in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan in Kalbajar. In December of the same year, a so-called trial took place over the Kalbadjar prisoners who visited their relatives' graves in Kalbajar.

By the decision of the puppet separatist regime, the staged court sentenced Shahbaz Guliyev to 22 years of "imprisonment" and Dilgam Asgarov to "life imprisonment". Many steps have been taken to release the hostages, but despite this, it has not yet been possible to achieve their release. At present, communication with them is supported only through the mediation of ICRC representatives.

News.Az

News.Az