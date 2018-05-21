Yandex metrika counter

Shahdeniz consortium ready to transport Azerbaijani gas to Bulgaria from 2020

Shahdeniz is ready to transport Azerbaijani gas within Stage 2 to Bulgaria from 2020.

Works on Shahdeniz 2 havhe been accelerated, Temenuzhka Petkova, Minister of Energy of Bulgaria, said during discussion the representation of Shahdeniz consortium on transportation of Azerbaijani gas to Bulgaria and construction of gas interconnector Greece-Bulgaria.

Representatives of the consortium said that Shahdeniz is ready to transport Azerbaijani gas within Stage 2 to Bulgaria from 2020.

‘They are sure that Bulgaria will get first gas from Azerbaijan in 2020’, the information said.

News.Az


