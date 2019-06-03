Shahriyar Mammadyarov to compete at Altibox Norway Chess 2019 tournament

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani grandmaster Shahriyar Mammadyarov will contest medals at the sixth annual Altibox Norway Chess tournament to be held in Stavanger, AzerTag reports.

This year`s Altibox Norway Chess will be the first elite classical round-robin to trial a radical approach to the "problem" of draws in chess. A winner of a classical game gets 2 points, but if the game is drawn the players then immediately switch to Armageddon, with the winner getting 1.5 points and the loser 0.5 points.

The tournament will run till June 14.

