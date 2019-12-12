Shahriyar Mammadyarov to compete at World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championships

Azerbaijani grandmaster Shahriyar Mammadyarov will contest medals at the 2019 World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championships to be held in Moscow, Russia, from December 25-30.

The tournament will bring together more than 250 chess players, according to AzerTag reports.

The list of participants includes World Champion Magnus Carlsen (Norway), Anish Giri (Netherlands), Hikaru Nakamura, Leinier Dominguez (both USA), Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (France), Vladislav Artemiev, Dmitry Andreikin (both Russia), Boris Gelfand (Israel), Yu Yangyi, Wang Hao (both China) and many others.

The total prize fund for the King Salman World Rapid & Blitz Championships amounts to USD 1,000,000.

