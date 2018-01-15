Shahriyar Mammadyarov wins his first victory in "Tata Steel Masters"

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Grandmaster Shahriyar Mammadyarov won the first victory in the tournament "Tata Steel Masters" in the second round.

The tournament is held in the Dutch of Wijk aan Zee, according to Trend.

The 33-year-old grandmaster defeated the Chinese Hou Yifan.

Mamedyarov's asset is one and a half points, he is on the fourth line of the tournament. Tomorrow the representative of Azerbaijan will meet with the Russian Maxim Matlakov in the third round.

