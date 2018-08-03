Shahriyar Mammadyarov wins International Chess Tournament in Switzerland

+ ↺ − 16 px

The International Chess Tournament, which has been held in Bil City, Switzerland since July 21, has been completed.

The winners were awarded at the closing ceremony at the Bil Kongress Center

Speaking at the event, Ambassador of Azerbaijan to the Swiss Confederation and Principality of Liechtenstein Khanim Ibrahimova welcomed the guests and talked about the country's chess tradition and the achievements of our chess players. She stressed that chess has ancient history in our country and that despite the military aggression of Armenia after independence and the socio-economic problems that arose in our country, this sport further developed. Ibrahimova said that currently Azerbaijan enjoys special state care for chess and is the only country to adopt a special State Program on the development of chess among nearly 180 countries that join the International Chess Federation.

The Ambassador noted that Shahriyar Mammadyarov is one of the world-class chess players trained by the Azerbaijani chess school and congratulated him on this remarkable victory.

Then the awarding ceremony took place. The award to the winner of the tournament Shahriyar Mammadyarov was presented by Ambassador Ibrahimova.

The representative of Azerbaijan won the chess tournament one round before the end of the race. In the ninth round of the race, he beat Norwegian world champion Magnus Carlsen at the 57th white move.

News.Az

News.Az