Shaki region municipality chairman commits suicide

Chairman of the Shaki region municipality has hanged himself.

The body of chairman of the Gohmug village of Shaki region Fatali Rustamov was found hanged in the old building of the village.

Rustamov, born in 1971, was married and had two children.

The reasons of suicide are yet unknown.

The criminal proceeding has been instituted under article 125 (reducing to suicide) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan, investigation is underway.

News.Az

