Shamkir Chess 2019 international tournament commemorating Vugar Hashimov opens

The Shamkir Chess 2019 international tournament commemorating Azerbaijani grandmaster and European champion Vugar Hashimov has solemnly kicked off at the Heydar Aliyev Center in the city of Shamkir.

Co-organized by the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijan Chess Federation and Synergy Group, the tournament will last until April 9.

Prior to the opening ceremony, the event participants watched a documentary on Vugar Hashimov.

Speakers at the opening ceremony included head of the Shamkir District Executive Authority Alimpasha Mammadov, Minister of Youth and Sports Azad Rahimov, SOCAR vice-president Khalig Mammadov, Vice-President of the World Chess Federation and Chairman of the Shamkir Chess 2019 Organizing Committee Mahir Mammadov and Vice-President of the Azerbaijan Chess Federation Faig Hasanov.

The event continued with a concert program.

Ten grandmasters will contest medals at the Shamkir Chess 2019 international tournament. The tournament’s participants include Magnus Carlsen (Norway), Shahriyar Mammadyarov (Azerbaijan), Ding Liren (China), Alexander Grischuk (Russia), Sergey Karjakin (Russia), Anish Giri (Netherlands), Viswanathan Anand (India), Veselin Topalov (Bulgaria), Teymur Rajabov (Azerbaijan) and David Navara (Czech Republic).

