Shanghai Cooperation Organization delegation visits Heydar Aliyev Foundation

A delegation of the Commission on Good-Neighborliness, Friendship and Cooperation of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) has visited Azerbaijan’s Heydar Aliyev Foundation, News.Az reports.

Vice-president of the SCO Commission Cui Li highlighted the current cooperation and implemented projects between the two institutions.

The sides noted that cooperation between the Heydar Aliyev Foundation led by Azerbaijani First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva, and SCO, as well as Chinese People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries (CPAFFC) had contributed to the expansion of relations between the two countries.

Cui Li expressed the organization’s interest to implement successive projects together with the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in the fields of youth, healthcare and culture.

Executive Director of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Anar Alakbarov said that the Foundation attaches great importance to cooperation with SCO and CPAFFC.

News.Az