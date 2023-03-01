Shavkat Mirziyoyev: We are preparing a big project with SOCAR in field of oil and gas

“We are preparing a big project with SOCAR in the field of oil and gas. The feasibility study of the project is already being prepared, and I think that this process will develop gradually,” President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev said at his meeting with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, News.az reports.

“There will be serious results in terms of automobile production soon,” the President of Uzbekistan underlined.

News.Az