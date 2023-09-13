Sheer lie and racist hate against Azerbaijanis undermine reputation of US Congress: Presidential aide

+ ↺ − 16 px

Sheer lie and racist hate against Azerbaijanis and others undermine the image and global reputation of the United States Congress, Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, said on X, News.Az reports.

Hajiyev took to X to respond to the groundless allegations made by US Foreign Relations Committee Chairman, Senator Bob Menendez.

“Instead of answering serious corruption allegations, congressman Menendez lies to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee with false information and fake pictures. The person presented in the picture died of cancer. Armenians themselves are ashamed to use this naked lie any longer after provided substantial criminal-medical evidence. This kind of lobbism, 'moneytalkism,' sheer lie and racist hate against Azerbaijanis and others undermine the image and global reputation of the United States Congress. Shameful!,” the presidential aide said.

Instead of answering serious corruption allegations, congressman Menendez lies to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee @SFRCdems with false information and fake pictures. The person presented in the picture died of cancer. Armenians themselves are ashamed to use this naked lie… https://t.co/c2R18szRJr — Hikmet Hajiyev (@HikmetHajiyev) September 13, 2023





News.Az