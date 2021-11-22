Shelf life of Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine extended – Azerbaijani ministry

+ ↺ − 16 px

The shelf life of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 has been extended from six to nine months, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Health told News.Az.

Taking into account the conclusions of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the US Food and Drug Administration, a letter has been sent to the appropriate structures of the countries that use Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines.

In this regard, the shelf life of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine currently used in Azerbaijan has been extended until December 31, 2021.

News.Az