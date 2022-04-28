Yandex metrika counter

Shell announced the rejection of Russian oil, even as part of mixtures

Shell has tightened restrictions on the purchase of Russian oil, saying it will no longer accept refined products with any Russian content, including fuel blends, News.az reports citing UNIAN.

Earlier, the oil and gas company said it would gradually stop buying Russian oil, but continued to accept products containing less than 50% of fuel from Russia.

Now, Shell says they will refuse such supplies.


