Shells fired by Armenia hit private houses in Azerbaijani village
The shells fired this morning by the Armenian armed forces on the Dondar Gushchu village of Azerbaijan’s Tovuz district hit houses and several yards, said Vagif Dargahli, spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.
He noted that houses and private farms were seriously damaged.
No causalities have been reported.