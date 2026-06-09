Shenzhen model to guide development of Kazakhstan's Alatau City

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Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Kanat Bozumbayev held talks with Shenzhen Mayor Qin Weizhong during an official visit to China, focusing on cooperation in the development of Alatau City, attracting high-tech investment, and applying advanced urban development and governance practices.

Bozumbayev said Alatau City is being built as a new economic and technological hub designed to attract global talent, investment and innovation under a special legal regime. He noted that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev recently signed a constitutional law establishing a dedicated legal framework for the city, with international experience, including that of Shenzhen, taken into account during its development, News.Az reports, citing KAZINFORM.

Meeting marked a new stage in cooperation between Kazakhstan and Shenzhen, whose transformation into a global center of innovation is being viewed as a model for Alatau City's long-term strategy.

During the talks, the sides discussed cooperation in transport and logistics, digital technologies and artificial intelligence, green energy, and trade and investment. Bozumbayev invited Shenzhen-based companies to participate in building transport infrastructure, innovation centers and research facilities in Alatau City.

Qin highlighted Shenzhen’s economic achievements, noting that the city ranks among China’s leading centers for foreign trade and industrial output. He also expressed support for Kazakhstan’s plans for Alatau City and stressed Shenzhen’s readiness to strengthen business ties and expand cooperation.

Both sides confirmed their intention to establish permanent mechanisms for knowledge exchange and deepen direct cooperation between Shenzhen’s business community and the administration of Alatau City.

News.Az