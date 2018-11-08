Sheriff's deputy among the killed in the bar shooting

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Ventura County sheriff’s deputy is among those killed in the Borderline Bar & Grill shooting, CNN reports.

Sgt. Ron Helus had been on the force for 29 years and was one of the first officers on the scene in response to 911 calls of shots fired. He was looking to retire in the "next year or so," Sheriff Geoff Dean told reporters.

The sergeant died in hospital, Dean added.

"Ron was a hardworking dedicated sheriff's sergeant. He was totally committed, he gave his all and tonight, as I told his wife, he died a hero; he went into save lives, to save other people," Dean said, his voice breaking with emotion.

News.Az

News.Az