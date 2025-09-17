Shiba Inu price prediction & how Layer Brett is being called the new PEPE after analysts predict mega gains

Shiba Inu price prediction is sparking interest as the token continues to gain momentum. However, a new player, Layer Brett, is quickly making waves, with analysts predicting mega gains for this emerging project.

Often compared to PEPE, Layer Brett is being hailed as the next big thing in the crypto space, offering unique utility and growth potential that could surpass meme coins like Shiba Inu.

Shiba Inu Price Prediction Sees SHIB Eyeing $0.000018

Shiba Inu (SHIB) broke out of a symmetrical triangle that had been going on for months and traded near $0.0000144, even though there was a Shibarium bridge exploit.

Shiba Inu put off staking and engaged cybersecurity experts, which made the Shiba Inu price go up by 15%. Shiba Inu's goal depends on the Shibarium bridge to speed up transactions and grow the ecosystem, even though there are security problems.

Technical indications show that SHIB is testing resistance at $0.00001327, with goals for the upside at $0.00001500 and $0.00001800. If the price breaks above these levels, Shiba Inu price predictions suggest it could go up even higher to support at $0.00001255.

The Shiba Inu ecosystem is still strong, even though things have been unstable lately. It keeps growing, and the community keeps interacting.

PEPE Coin Struggles as Price Turns Bearish

From $0.00002803 to around $0.0000099, Pepe Coin (PEPE) is falling. Since PEPE lacks staking or governance procedures, analysts attribute this downturn to profit-taking and a lack of value. In contrast, Layer Brett ($LBRETT) is garnering recognition for its strong infrastructure and high returns. Layer Brett, based on Ethereum Layer 2, promises scalability, minimal fees, and high staking incentives, making it a promising meme coin option.

Given its market performance and the rise of utility-driven alternatives, PEPE investors should be cautious. PEPE's community is active, but without new features or collaborations, it may not flourish. Projects with meme appeal and real-world utility are gaining investor interest in the crypto ecosystem.

Layer Brett (LBRETT): Could This Be the Next Big Thing After PEPE?

As the Shiba Inu price predictions look bearish and Pepe Coin loses momentum, traders are flocking to Layer Brett, a meme coin now being dubbed the "new Pepe" by leading analysts, and for good reason. Currently priced at only $0.0058 in presale, it's already drawing parallels to early PEPE but with a key advantage: a solid infrastructure foundation.

Layer Brett operates as an Ethereum Layer 2 solution, offering faster speeds, lower transaction costs, and scalability from the start. This isn't just a speculative play. Over 80% of meme coin investors already hold Layer Brett, and its momentum continues to grow. While Pepe was a spark, Layer Brett could be the fire that endures.

Conclusion

Layer Brett is becoming the meme coin that traders truly want to retain in 2025 since the Shiba Inu price is aiming for a rally, and Pepe Coin is declining. It is quick, works well, and has a growing community behind it already. Early adopters might shape the market rather than just beat it if it is really the next Pepe.

