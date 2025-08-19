Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Pepe Coin (PEPE) could see 400% gains in 2025, but this token targets 4,000%+

Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Pepe Coin (PEPE) are washing over the crypto headlines, with possible 400% returns in 2025 on offer. While all these meme coins are getting attention, however, another project is laboring quietly behind the scenes on meaningful real-world crypto problems.



Remittix (RTX) is making headway with its cross-border payment solutions, looking to deliver valuable utility and healthy adoption. Its Q3 wallet launch and ongoing presale indicate that the token is focusing on bridging digital assets and financial use in the real world.

Shiba Inu and PEPE see strong trading activity amid meme coin Hype

Shiba Inu changes hands at $0.00001384, 5.79% higher, with a market cap of $8.15 billion. PEPE Coin is at $0.00001211, higher by 4.73%, with a market cap of $5.08 billion. Trade volumes are also impressive, with SHIB at $335.42 million (higher by 36.23%) and PEPE at $1.56 billion (higher by 70.23%).

These numbers reflect high market interest, although the overall direction is towards projects that offer genuine utility as opposed to speculation mania.

The strategic edge driving Remittix adoption

Remittix solves a major global payments problem by making crypto-to-bank remittances in 30+ countries. Its presale has already raised $19.4 million, with over 598 million RTX tokens selling for $0.0944 each.

Early birds can get a 40% token bonus and participate in the chance to win the $250,000 Remittix giveaway. With its cross-chain DeFi framework and mobile-first wallet hitting the market in Q3, Remittix adds practical functionality with investment upside.

What’s helping Remittix win market attention:

Global Reach: Send cryptocurrency to bank accounts worldwide.

Utility-First: Built for real transactions, not speculation.

Wallet Q3: Beta mobile wallet with real-time FX conversion.

Security Audited: Verified by CertiK for security and transparency.

Adoption trends & user growth

Remittix is about to reach its $20 million presale target, and that will trigger the first centralized exchange (CEX) listing announcement. The move will increase liquidity, expand global presence, and offer easier access for RTX holders. Investors still get to enjoy the 40% bonus, and this coming listing might accelerate adoption by leaps and bounds.

$19.4 million + raised with solid support from the community.

Over 598 million tokens sold.

40% bonus already live for early adopters.

$250,000 giveaway encouraging early-stage adoption.

Since real-world adoption builds momentum and realistic cross-border use, Remittix is a use-driven crypto project. Unlike SHIB and PEPE, based on sentiment-based markets, RTX possesses measurable use, established infrastructure, and strategic expansion via wallet launch and future listing on exchanges.

