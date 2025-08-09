Shiba Inu (SHIB) vs Remittix (RTX): Which coin has the potential to turn $500 into $60,000 in 2025?

The Shiba Inu coin has had its time in the spotlight, but as SHIB price continues to struggle with resistance levels, many investors are turning to newer, fast-rising tokens like Remittix (RTX) — a project that’s already shown a 450% surge and raised over $18.3 million with over 584 million tokens sold at $0.0895.

While Shiba Inu coin is fighting to maintain relevance, Remittix is quietly positioning itself as the next big cryptocurrency of 2025. Let’s compare the two and see which has the potential to turn $500 into $60,000 in 2025.

Shiba Inu coin: Struggling to break through resistance

Shiba Inu price today is consolidating at $0.00001236, after bouncing from the $0.00001150 support zone earlier this week. Despite this, SHIB price remains below key trendline resistance, facing barriers at $0.00001287 and $0.00001312.

The technical picture for Shiba Inu coin shows that bulls are attempting to build a base for a potential breakout, but momentum remains constrained by EMA resistance and a series of historical order blocks. Despite its large community, Shiba Inu price has struggled to maintain momentum, with RSI showing neutral-bullish conditions, and MACD indicating a lack of strong bullish momentum.

Remittix (RTX): The token with real utility

While Shiba Inu coin is stuck in a consolidation phase, Remittix (RTX) is rising quickly, offering real-world utility in cross-border payments and DeFi. With $18.3 million raised, over 584 million tokens sold, and a price of $0.0895, Remittix is quickly gaining traction as one of the top altcoins for 2025.

The Remittix Wallet beta is launching September 15, which will allow users to store, send, and receive crypto with ease. It’s already generating buzz in the DeFi and crypto communities as it prepares to disrupt traditional financial systems.

Unlike Shiba Inu coin, which largely relies on speculative trading, Remittix is being adopted by real businesses and freelancers, offering true value beyond meme coin hype.

Why Remittix could be the next big thing

$18.3M Raised, with 584M+ tokens sold at $0.0895

Real-World Use Cases in cross-border payments and freelance services

Strong Community Engagement across Telegram and DeFi Twitter

$18M Soft Cap Target almost reached

Remittix is quickly becoming the next top altcoin to watch as it gains traction with real-world use cases and growing adoption.

The verdict: Shiba Inu coin vs Remittix — Which will outperform in 2025?

While Shiba Inu price continues to struggle with resistance and market sentiment remains volatile, Remittix is quietly outperforming many top altcoins due to its utility and product progress. Remittix offers a clear path to mass adoption with its wallet and DeFi integrations, while Shiba Inu coin faces obstacles with key resistance levels and no tangible use case beyond speculation.

As Remittix continues to gain momentum, it could very well become the next breakout altcoin, with the potential to turn early investors’ $500 into $60,000 by the end of 2025. Don’t miss out on this fast-rising token!

News.Az