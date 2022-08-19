Ship carrying over 11,700 tons of Ukrainian corn arrives in Türkiye

+ ↺ − 16 px

A ship carrying more than 11,700 tons of corn from Ukraine has arrived in Türkiye, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said on Friday, News.Az reports.

The Barbados-flagged Fulmar S docked at Alsancak, an Aegean Sea port in Izmir province.

It set off from Chornomorsk on August 13, one of over two dozen vessels that have been able to leave Ukrainian ports under the landmark grain export deal signed in Istanbul last month.

The 139-meter-long (456-foot-long) vessel will be at the Turkish port for at least three days for relevant checks and to offload its cargo of 11,730 tons of corn, the ministry said.

News.Az