Shipping to Iran normalizes after U.S. maritime blockade is lifted

Shipping to Iran normalizes after U.S. maritime blockade is lifted

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Commercial shipping traffic to and from Iranian ports has reportedly returned to normal as of Monday, following the lifting of a U.S. naval blockade at the entrance to the Sea of Oman, according to a senior maritime official.

Masoud Polmeh, the Secretary-General of the Association of Shipping and Allied Services of Iran, detailed the breakthrough in a recent interview, charting the rapid stabilization of the country’s southern and northern maritime corridors, News.Az reports, citing WANA news.

“The lifting of restrictions did not mean an instantaneous jump in cargo operations, but it meant the immediate removal of barriers for ships entering or leaving Iranian waters,” Polmeh clarified.

Fleet Traffic and Cargo Volume

While exact total traffic figures remain fluid due to ongoing security precautions by international liners, Polmeh confirmed significant initial movements:

Inbound Bulk Carriers: Three large vessels, each carrying over 60,000 tons of essential goods and grains, have successfully docked.

Outbound Crude Tankers: Two supertankers, each loaded with approximately 2 million barrels of Iranian crude oil, safely navigated out of the region.

Regional Traffic: Non-Iranian vessels belonging to neighboring countries in the southern Persian Gulf and Sea of Oman have also resumed seamless transit.

Container Shipping: Previously stranded Iranian container ships are currently en route to domestic ports, while a new fleet is preparing to depart for major international cargo hubs.

Despite the normalization, Polmeh noted that the Strait of Hormuz remains under the strict surveillance of the Iranian Armed Forces, and all transiting vessels must continue to coordinate with relevant maritime authorities.

News.Az