Ships of Azerbaijan Naval Forces visit Russia

In accordance with the Joint Military Action Plan between the Ministries of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation, the patrol ships of the Azerbaijan Naval Forces G-121 and G-129 are on a visit to the Russian Federation.

A solemn welcoming ceremony of Azerbaijani seamen was held in the Caspiysk port of the Caspian Flotilla of the Russian Federation, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told News.Az.

It should be noted that the ships and the military personnel of the Azerbaijan Naval Forces will participate in several events.

