Shirin Nehamia Michaeli: We hope that Azerbaijan would further strengthen after the parliamentary elections

"Being Jews from Azerbaijan, the processes taking place in Azerbaijan are important for us as well", head of the Azerbaijani Mountain-Jewish community and Azerbaijani-Israeli Friendship Society Shirin Nehamia Michaeli told News.Az.

“Azerbaijan is a country that is constantly growing and developing. We hope that after the parliamentary elections, Azerbaijan would further strengthen”, said Nehamia Michaeli. He hailed the importance of further strengthening of Azerbaijan's position and continuing mutually beneficial cooperation with all partner and friendly states, including Israel.

He expressed his confidence that the newly formed parliament would contribute to further development of Azerbaijan.

News.Az

