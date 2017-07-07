Shooting a film about Karabakh launched in Fuzuli region

+ ↺ − 16 px

'To the last gasp' ('Son nəfəsədək' in Azeri) is a full-length film featuring the true story of Karabakh.

The shooting of the film has been launched in Azerbaijan's Fuzuli region.

The script writer and the main producer of the film is Nureddin Aslanov, production director is Elnur Valiev, artist Mehriban Efendiyea, editor Kamran Gasimov.

Starring in the film are honored artist Ilgar Jahangirov, actors Javanshir Hadiyev, Ilgar Musayev, Vugar Velikhanov and others. The film covers the developments from the early stage of Karabakh war to Khojaly genocide and features the heroic path of Yaver Isgandarov and his fellows-in-arm, who bravely defended their land to the last gasp. The film is planned to demonstrate at the international film festival. It will be premiered in autumn of this year.

News.Az

News.Az