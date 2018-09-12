Yandex metrika counter

Shooting in Istanbul: people wounded

Three people have been injured as a result of the shooting in Istanbul's Beylikduzu district, Turkish media wrote Sept. 12.

The shooting has taken place between two groups of unknown people. Other details of the incident have not been reported.

The condition of one of the wounded is determined as extreme severity, local media outlets reported.

The Istanbul police have launched an operation to detain persons who took part in the shootout.

