Shooting near White House: Secret Service neutralizes armed man, Trump unharmed - PTOHOS- VIDEO

Police and members of the Secret Service stand near an EMS truck after blocking streets around the White House. (Source: Associated Press)

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An armed man opened fire near a U.S. Secret Service checkpoint close to the White House in Washington, D.C., before being shot by law enforcement officers and later dying in hospital, News.Az reports, citing AP.

The incident took place on the evening of May 23 near the intersection of 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue NW. According to the Secret Service, the man approached the checkpoint, pulled a firearm from a bag and began shooting. Officers returned fire.

One bystander was also injured in the incident. It remains unclear whether the person was struck by the suspect’s gunfire or during the law enforcement response. No Secret Service personnel were injured.

A Secret service officer runs at the White House, Saturday, May 23, 2026 (Source: Associated Press)

According to AP, the suspect was identified as 21-year-old Nasire Best. He had previously come to the attention of authorities after attempting to pass through another White House checkpoint without authorization.

U.S. President Donald Trump was inside the White House at the time of the shooting but was not harmed. Journalists working inside the presidential residence were ordered to shelter in the press area after hearing a series of gunshots.

A member of the Secret Service stops journalist from leaving the White House (Source: Associated Press)

The incident is being investigated by law enforcement agencies, including the FBI.

News.Az