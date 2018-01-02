Shortage of teachers and doctors in Armenia's regions

+ ↺ − 16 px

The most demanded jobs in Armenia’s regions in 2017 were a doctor and a teacher.

During the last year there were vacancies for doctors and teachers in the regions, representative of Armenia’s employment agency Tsoghik Bezhanyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am. However, in Yerevan, vacant seats were not highly paid. According to her, the jobs of a doctor, a teacher (in the regions), an IT specialist, an engineer, an architect and an accountant were in demand in the labor market.

News.Az

News.Az