Shortage of teachers and doctors in Armenia's regions

Shortage of teachers and doctors in Armenia's regions

The most demanded jobs in Armenia’s regions in 2017 were a doctor and a teacher.

During the last year there were vacancies for doctors and teachers in the regions, representative of Armenia’s employment agency Tsoghik Bezhanyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am. However, in Yerevan, vacant seats were not highly paid. According to her, the jobs of a doctor, a teacher (in the regions), an IT specialist, an engineer, an architect and an accountant were in demand in the labor market.

