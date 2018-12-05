Shots fired in Yerevan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Shots were fired Tuesday evening in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia, according to news.am.

At 10pm, the police received a report from a hospital that a 35-year-old man from Yerevan had been brought to this medical facility, and he had stab wounds in his chest.

At 10:35pm, the police received a report from another hospital that a 27- and a 44-year old resident of Yerevan had been brought to this medical facility, and they had gunshot wounds.

Police have found out that these men had sustained these injuries during an argument at an establishment in Yerevan.

The participants in this argument, including the person who had fired shots with an illegal gun, have been identified.

The shooter is being searched for.

Blood-like stains and a cartridge—with two bullets inside—were discovered at the scene of this incident.

News.Az

