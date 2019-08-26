Shots fired in Yerevan, man killed

+ ↺ − 16 px

One person has died after shootings in Yerevan yesterday evening.

At about 18:30 local time, police received a report informing that shots were fired on a street in Yerevan. The police officers who were dispatched to the scene found bullet shells fired from several weapons, knives, and traces of blood in the area.



Three people were taken to a hospital, where one of the wounded died without regaining consciousness, News.am reported.



According to media reports, one of the injured is the proprietor of a local supermarket, and there was an argument between him and the person who later died in hospital. A criminal case was opened.

News.Az

News.Az