Show of Latvian fashion designer held in Baku

A fashion show of the Latvian fashion designer Evita Smanuhina took place in Baku.

Report informs that the Frozen Dreams collection of the Latvian fashion designer was presented at the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum.

The event was held as part of the cooperation of the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum with the Latvian Embassy in the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Smanuhina presented the LLmood concept clothes made of linen and wool to Baku fashionistas.

Evita Smanuhina, born on the 29th of June 1978 in a magical district of Burtnieki, Latvia. Since childhood, Evita had a dream of becoming a room and clothing designer. Step by step she has graduated from art schools and designer schools. Fashion and interior design. Individual training with masters in painting and graphics to fulfill herself in body art and makeup, photography and hairdressing.

In 2008, Evita together with her sister Sandra fulfilled their childhood dream by starting a fashion salon LLmood.

News.Az

