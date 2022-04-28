Shusha becomes important venue for hosting international events – president’s special representative

+ ↺ − 16 px

The city of Shusha has become an important venue for hosting international events in Karabakh, said Aydin Karimov, the Azerbaijani president’s special representative in Shusha.

He was speaking at an international conference on “South Caucasus: Development and Cooperation” in Shusha on Thursday, News.Az reports.

Karimov stressed that the forum is a special contribution to strengthening peace and stability in South Caucasus and ensuring regional development.

An international forum, titled “South Caucasus: Development and Cooperation”, kicked off in Shusha, the cultural capital of Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.

The event, co-organized by the Baku-based Center for Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center) and ADA University, brings together representatives of the world’s leading think tanks, experts and media representatives.

The forum will feature two panels on “Shusha – road to revival” and “Cooperation, opportunities, and challenges”.

News.Az