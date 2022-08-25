Yandex metrika counter

"Shusha Chess 2022" int'l tournament logo unveiled

The logo for the “Shusha Chess 2022” international chess tournament, which will be co-organized by the Azerbaijani Youth and Sports Ministry, the Azerbaijan Chess Federation and the Shusha City State Reserve, has been revealed, News.Az reports. 

According to the Azerbaijan Chess Federation, the official logo takes inspiration from various historical and cultural elements and depicts a combination of such elements as the Shusha Fortress, the Karabakh horse, and the rook – a major piece in chess.

The “Shusha Chess 2022” international chess tournament will be held on September 21-24, 2022.


honor Patriotic War martyrs

