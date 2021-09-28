Shusha Declaration raised Azerbaijan-Turkey ties to even higher level – President Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

After the second Karabakh war, Azerbaijan-Turkey relations have risen to an even higher level, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said in an interview with Turkish Anadolu Agency.

“I don’t know whether or not you are aware of this, but many people in Turkey know that after the war I invited the esteemed President to Shusha. At that time, I said that until he comes to Shusha, no-one from any other country would go there. There were even people from Turkey who wanted to go there, but I told them, thank you but wait, let my Brother come first and then that the road will be open,” the head of state said.

The president pointed out that the signing of the Shusha Declaration raised relations between the two countries to an even higher level.

“In fact, by signing the Shusha Declaration, we raised our de facto relations to the de jure level, or the level of an alliance. We already had allied relations in every area but we formalized them, and this is a clear direction for our further activities. We will follow this path. I believe that our relations that are strengthening every day. The expanding joint projects and our solidarity and brotherhood serve as an example for all neighboring countries today,” he said.

“If all neighbors built their relations like Turkey and Azerbaijan, then there would be no wars in the world,” President Aliyev added.

