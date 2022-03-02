Yandex metrika counter

Shusha enters era of revival and reconstruction - top official

"Shusha - cultural capital of Azerbaijan enters era of renaissance, revival and reconstruction after 30 years long dark days under Armenian occupation and vandalism," Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev wrote on his Twitter page.

The publication includes video footage from liberated Shusha.

