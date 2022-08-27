Shusha int’l conference highlights ongoing restoration of liberated Azerbaijani territories

+ ↺ − 16 px

An international conference dedicated to the restoration and reconstruction of the liberated Azerbaijani territories, mine clearance, the use of the potential of urbanization in the post-conflict period and the possibilities of international cooperation kicked off in Shusha, the cultural capital of Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.

Delivering keynote remarks at the conference, Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department at the Presidential Administration, emphasized the special role and status of the city of Shusha.

The conference brings together more than 100 diplomats and military representatives from more than 60 countries and 19 international organizations.

News.Az