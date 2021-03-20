Shusha was able to protect the spirit of the Azerbaijani people – President

+ ↺ − 16 px

Shusha was able to protect the spirit of the Azerbaijani people, said President, Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the nation after lighting a holiday bonfire on Jidir Duzu, Shusha.

“Shusha was waiting for us. We had to come and we did. But we had to gather strength to come here. We had to get ready to come here. Preparations had to be and were made in all directions,” the head of state said.

President Aliyev stressed that it was necessary to ensure the development of Azerbaijan.

“We had to ensure the unity of our people. This was not an easy task for a country and nation that has emerged from civil war. The processes taking place in the country after the civil war united our people around a common idea, a common cause – the liberation of our lands. We managed to secure this national unity and national solidarity. If it were not for this, the victory would not have happened,” he added.

The head of state said there was a need to communicate the truth about the Karabakh conflict to the world community at the international level.

“We have been active in international organizations and managed to have important decisions adopted that reflect our interests, reflect the truth, reflect international law and are based on it. This was the legal basis of our victory, the legal basis for the restoration of justice. We had to gather economic strength and we did. Perhaps no other country in the world has developed as fast as Azerbaijan has in recent years. We had to gather military strength, and this direction was a priority. It is no coincidence that during my presidency, military spending has always been at the forefront. I was saying that we had to continue to increase our military spending. We must prepare for war, we did. I told the whole world openly that if the enemy did not leave our lands of its own free will, we would expel them. And this is exactly what happened,” President Aliyev concluded.

News.Az